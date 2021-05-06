CNBC Pro

Sunrun is a 'bellwether' solar play, Goldman says following earnings

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Tim McKibben, left, a senior installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and installer Aaron Newsom install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.
Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Sunrun is a "bellwether" solar company and shares should rally in the near-term, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients Thursday while reiterating its buy rating on the company.

The call comes after Sunrun reported strong earnings on Wednesday after the bell during what's been a difficult time for solar stocks as factors including the chip shortage weigh on the sector.

