5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Futures rose ahead of jobs report, after the Dow's record close

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Economists expect an April gain of 1 million nonfarm jobs

Server Adrian Almanza brings entrees to a table at Satay Thai Bistro and Bar, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 28, 2021. Bridget Bennett | Reuters

The expected growth of 1 million jobs last month comes after 916,000 nonfarm payroll additions in March. The Labor Department is set to issue those April numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET. In a recovering economy on the back of increasing Covid vaccinations, more and more businesses are reopening and looking to hire. The nation's unemployment rate is seen dipping to 5.8% in April. The April employment report is being widely watched by investors because of the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep its extraordinarily easy monetary policy, including near zero interest rates, in place until the job market heals and inflation starts picking up. However, many traders believe those things are already happening and the Fed might have to rethink its ultra-accommodative stance and make adjustments sooner than it's been forecasting.

3. Fed warns about potential for 'significant declines' in asset prices

The Federal Reserve building is seen on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images

Rising asset prices in the stock market and elsewhere are posing increasing threats to the financial system, the Fed warned. In its semiannual Financial Stability Report, released on Thursday, the central bank said there's danger lurking should market sentiment change. "High asset prices in part reflect the continued low level of Treasury yields. However, valuations for some assets are elevated relative to historical norms even when using measures that account for Treasury yields," the report states. "In this setting, asset prices may be vulnerable to significant declines should risk appetite fall."

4. India reports more than 400,000 daily cases for the third time in a week

Healthcare workers and relatives carry a woman from an ambulance for treatment at a COVID-19 care facility, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, May 4, 2021. Niharika Kulkarni | Reuters

Daily new Covid cases in India topped 400,000 for the third time this month as the South Asian country struggles to contain a devastating second wave. Health ministry data released Friday showed 414,188 new Covid infections over a 24-hour period, during which at least 3,915 died from the disease. However, reports of overwhelmed crematoriums and cemeteries as well as a growing number of obituaries in newspapers suggest the official figures are undercounting the true death toll. Many localities have tightened Covid mitigation measures even as the Indian government resisted a national lockdown.

5. Peloton sees a $165 million hit due to a recall of its treadmills

A monitor displays Peloton Interactive Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) across from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images