'No prospects' for China-Australia relations to get back on track soon, political analyst says

China-Australia ties won't be getting back on track anytime soon — after Beijing's decision to to indefinitely suspend high-level economic talks with Canberra, according to one political expert.

James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, described the strained relations between Canberra and Beijing as "complicated."

"I see no prospects on the horizon for this relationship to get back on track," he told CNBC on Friday, adding both sides are blaming each other for the breakdown in dialogue.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's economic planning agency, announced Thursday that it will "indefinitely suspend all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue."

The move comes after some officials in Australia launched unspecified measures "out of a Cold War mindset" to disrupt cooperation with China, the NDRC statement said.