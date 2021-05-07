Investment bank picks 3 stocks to buy ahead of Apple's next iPhone launch

Apple's launch promotional material of the new iPhone12 Pro seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with an Apple logo in the background.

Apple is widely expected to launch the next generation of iPhones in the second half of 2021.

Japanese investment bank Daiwa predicted there will be four new iPhone 13 models this year, similar to the line-up of the iPhone 12 series.

Production of the new devices will boost shares of Apple's suppliers in the Greater China region, and the current quarter may be a good time to buy those stocks, the bank said.

Here are Daiwa's top picks for Apple suppliers in the region — one of them has an upside of 65%.