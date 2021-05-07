Pfizer CEO opposes U.S. call to waive Covid vaccine patents, cites manufacturing and safety issues

Sergeant Jennifer Callender (L) of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Virginia Persha at a vaccination center established at the Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla warned Friday that waiving patent protections for Covid vaccines — a proposal President Joe Biden just endorsed — would set off a worldwide race for raw materials that threatens the safe and efficient manufacturing of Covid shots.

The Biden administration said Wednesday it supports the limited waiver of intellectual property rules in service of expanding vaccine distribution to the lower-income nations currently being battered by the pandemic.

But Bourla, whose company produces one of three vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., said he believes "categorically" that the waiver proposal will "create more problems."

"Currently, infrastructure is not the bottleneck for us manufacturing faster," Bourla wrote in a dear-colleague letter posted on LinkedIn. "The restriction is the scarcity of highly specialized raw materials needed to produce our vaccine."

Pfizer's vaccine requires 280 different materials and components that are sourced from 19 countries around the world, Bourla said. He argued that without patent protections, entities with much less experienced than Pfizer at manufacturing vaccines will start competing for the same ingredients.

"Right now, virtually every single gram of raw material produced is shipped immediately into our manufacturing facilities and is converted immediately and reliably to vaccines that are shipped immediately around the world," Bourla wrote.

He predicted that the proposed waiver "threatens to disrupt the flow of raw materials."