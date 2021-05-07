CNBC Pro

RBC upgrades ViacomCBS, says streaming growth and Archegos sell-off make a buying opportunity

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Signage on the ViacomCBS headquarters during a winter storm in New York, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

ViacomCBS' decline from the Archegos implosion has cut deep enough, and streaming growth gives the stock significant upside, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform on Friday, saying that streaming growth outweighed struggles in the cable TV business. Shares of Viacom have declined more than 60% after touching $100 in March after Archegos, the family office led by hedge fund veteran Bill Hwang, failed to meet margin calls and led to liquidations of blocks of shares from major banks.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Tilray to buy, says pot stock can soar more than 60%
Jesse Pound41 min ago
CNBC ProInvestment bank picks 3 stocks to buy ahead of Apple's next iPhone launch
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProGambling stocks like Penn are tanking. Deutsche Bank says these are the names to buy in the sell-off
Jesse Pound
Read More