These momentum stocks reporting in May are worth their high valuations, traders say

Roblox is expected to earn around 13 cents per share on $570 million in revenue, which would be roughly 100% growth year over year.

As the company's first earnings report approaches, "technically, we need to hold support into 62," he said, citing a chart.

"My kids are asking to convert all of their saved money and their tooth fairy money into Robux," the platform's in-site currency, Gordon said.

One high-velocity name that will report earnings next week stood out to TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon: video gaming platform Roblox , which trades at a 145 times price-to-earnings multiple.

Two traders discussed stock market treasures Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation" as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record high ahead of Friday's key jobs report.

"If we can … break through 72.50 on the upside, it looks good," Gordon said. "I want to do some out-of-the-money calls [for May 10] as sort of a gamble … on this."

Roblox shares closed down more than 2% at $65.06 on Thursday.

Another kid-oriented name reporting next week could win out in the near term, said Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management.

"When the pandemic started, we were saying, 'Which companies are going to be able to pivot from their core business to something that will be more online, be more technology-focused?' And Disney was one of those companies," Bapis said.

He said that with Disney+ gaining ground and demand coming back for theme parks, Disney's stock is set to win out as part of the reopening trade.

"From a management standpoint, they've had stellar management and they will continue to do so. They grow their earnings. And I think they're projected to earn, in 2022, about what they earned in 2019," he said. "So, they're on pace to grow rapidly and I think this is the treasure that we feel in this hunt will be progressive in the next 12 to 18 months."

Disclosure: Bapis and Vios Advisors own shares of Disney.

