Think you should be an entrepreneur? This quiz is for you

Small businesses and entrepreneurship are the backbone of the U.S. economy, but it can sometimes feel like the system is working against those who dare to venture out on their own. Access to opportunities, funding, knowledge, and support are critical for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Take this quiz, created by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in honor of Small Business Week, to test your knowledge of the current landscape for entrepreneurs and small business owners, and how to make entrepreneurship more attainable for all.