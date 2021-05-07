U.S. Chamber of Commerce blames weak jobs report on enhanced unemployment benefit, kicks off lobbying effort

The largest business lobbying group in America on Friday blamed a $300-per-week federal jobless benefit for enticing Americans to stay at home and April's far-weaker-than-expected jobs report.

"The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in the hours after the Labor Department released its April 2021 employment report.

"One step policymakers should take now is ending the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit," the lobbying group added. "Based on the Chamber's analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working."

A Chamber spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that it will be using similar messaging to lobby the White House and Capitol Hill to end the payout.

The group's attack against the federal unemployment benefit came hours after the Labor Department reported that total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 266,000 last month, far below the 1 million expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.