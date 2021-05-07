WHO chief urges world to follow U.S. lead and support waiving Covid vaccine patent protections

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.

World Health Organization Director General-Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged other countries, particularly the Group of Seven industrialized nations, to follow the U.S. example and support a World Trade Organization motion to temporarily waive Covid-19 vaccine patent protections.

"Wednesday's announcement by the U.S. that it will support a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines is a significant statement of solidarity and support for vaccine equity," Tedros said at a press briefing. "I know that this is not a politically easy thing to do, so I very much appreciate the leadership of the U.S. and we urge other countries to follow their example."

The U.S., which is a strong advocate for enforcing intellectual property rights worldwide, previously opposed waiving patent protections for Covid vaccines.

President Joe Biden personally made the decision to change the U.S. stance, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday. Biden had supported waiving Covid vaccine intellectual property rights as a presidential candidate.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America – whose members include vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – strongly opposes the Biden administration's decision.

WHO chief Tedros also called Friday for the G-7 industrialized nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K in addition to the U.S. – to do more to facilitate the equitable distribution of Covid vaccines worldwide.

"For G-7, now the most important and immediate support we need is vaccines, vaccine equity," Tedros said. "I think everybody knows what we should do to increase the production capacity and then increase vaccination coverage in all countries."

According to the WHO chief, more than 80% of the more than 1 billion Covid vaccine doses distributed worldwide have gone to high-income countries, while low-income countries received 0.3%.

"This kind of divide is unacceptable," Tedros said. "It's unacceptable not just because of a moral issue but it's unacceptable because we will not defeat the virus in a divided world."