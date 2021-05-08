These stocks are ready to rally as the earnings recovery kicks in, analysts say

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks in front of a temporarily closed Starbucks coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Wall Street analysts named some of their favorite stocks as the end of earnings reporting season nears.

These companies not only persevered during the pandemic but should outperform as the economy reopens, analysts say.

Companies are in the midst of a strong reporting season with S&P 500 earnings improving by 26% year over year on average, marking the largest growth on record dating back to 2002, according to Refinitiv.

CNBC Pro combed through some of the top Wall Street research to find stocks to buy as the recovery continues.