The Winklevoss twins' Gemini exchange now lets you earn interest on your dogecoin

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is going all in on dogecoin.

Starting Sunday, the Gemini app will let clients move their holdings in dogecoin into interest-bearing accounts through its Gemini Earn service.

The company says it will offer a rate of 2.25 percent APY (annual percentage yield) on a customer's idle dogecoin balances.

Interest is earned and compounded daily, and customers can redeem their crypto at any time. There are also no minimum balances and no fees to transfer into or redeem from Gemini Earn.

The move by Gemini to add dogecoin to its savings program comes less than a week after the exchange listed the eight-year-old cryptocurrency for the first time.

"We at Gemini believe that one of the most exciting things about cryptocurrency...is empowering the individual, and doge is a phenomenal example of that," Noah Perlman, Gemini's COO told CNBC in an interview.

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency has captured the world's attention, surging more than 25,000 percent in the last six months.

"The individual feels like doge is money? Then it is. We're here to help individuals acquire it, store it, and spend it in a safe, secure way," continued Perlman.