SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch 'DOGE-1 mission to the Moon' next year

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of 2022, with the company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as full payment for the lunar payload.

Geometric Energy Corporation announced the dogecoin-funded mission on Sunday, which SpaceX's communications team confirmed in an email to reporters. The mission's financial value was not disclosed.

DOGE-1 will fly a 40 kilogram cube satellite as a payload on a Falcon 9 rocket, with Geometric Energy Corporation saying its payload "will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems."

SpaceX vice president of commercial sales Tom Ochinero said in a statement that DOGE-1 "will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce."

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!" Ochinero said.