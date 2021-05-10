Atlantic Equities downgrades Intel to underweight, says new chip plants won't allow it to catch AMD

Intel processor chip for Samsung is seen in this illustration photo in Antalya, Turkey on December 06, 2019.

The new manufacturing strategy from Intel won't be enough to stem the chipmaker's market share losses, research firm Atlantic Equities said in a note to clients on Monday.

In March, Intel announced plans to build two production plans in Arizona as part of an overhaul of its manufacturing strategy, which the company refers to as "IDM 2.0."

Analyst Ianjit Bhatti downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, saying that the change in course makes sense but doesn't address Intel's shortcomings against a major competitor.