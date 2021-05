An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, October 18, 2019.

It's time for investors to trim their bets on Oracle after a strong start to the year, investment firm Barclays said in a note to clients on Monday.

The firm downgraded the software stock to equal weight from overweight after Oracle reached Barclays' price target, saying there was not a clear reason for more upside. The stock has jumped more than 24% year to date.