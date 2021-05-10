Fed's Evans says employment and inflation need to pick up before policy changes

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC on Monday that employment and inflation will have to pick up substantially before he will change his position on monetary policy.

Speaking after Friday's hugely disappointing jobs report, the central bank official said he still thinks the employment picture is strong, though significant areas of weakness remain.

"It's a little more complicated. We're restarting the economy. A lot of sectors are experiencing growth pains," Evans said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Hopefully, it's just a one-month kind of thing and we're going to get better employment. I certainly think so."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 266,000 in April, well below the 1 million estimate. That left total employment more than 7.5 million below February 2020, the month before the Covid-19 pandemic declaration.

Evans noted that the job market continues to receive strong policy support through the trillions spent in Congress and the Fed's own policies.

But as the economy has improved, investors have begun to wonder when the Fed might start pulling back on its measures. The central bank is holding short-term borrowing rates near zero and continues to buy at least $120 billion of bonds a month.