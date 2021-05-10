CNBC Pro

Goldman says these are the biggest threats to the dominant 5 tech stocks

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen.
Justin Tallis | AFP via Getty Images

The so-called FAAMG stocks — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet — have evolved into dominant juggernauts in the market, but Goldman Sachs is warning about a few threats to the high-flying group.

Investors are wondering if there will be a reckoning that causes a shift in the market leadership of these five names. Overall, Goldman Sachs does not see these technology darlings falling out of favor anytime soon.

However, the group faces a handful of threats.

High market concentration, changes in the tax code, rising interest rates, lofty valuations and intervention from regulators are Goldman's top concerns for the beloved FAAMG names.

FAAMG stocks

