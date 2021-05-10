CNBC Pro

Jefferies upgrades Live Nation to buy, says 2022 will be a big year for the return of concerts

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Demi Lovato performs at the Live Nation Concert Series at Harry Bridges Memorial Park in Long Beach, California.
Jerod Harris | Getty Images

Live Nation is still on track to be a solid post-pandemic recovery play despite its continued struggles, according to investment firm Jefferies.

Analyst David Katz upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying in a note to clients on Sunday that the concert company was poised to have a strong performance in 2022 and beyond.

Live Nation traded at nearly $89 per share last month but has since retreated below $80, and the company reported last week that its first-quarter revenues were down 79% year over year.

