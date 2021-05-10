NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Tesla crash in Spring, Texas

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York.

The National Transportation Safety Board, a federal vehicle safety watchdog, has released records from a preliminary investigation into a fatal Tesla crash that took place in Spring, Texas, in April. However, it has not yet reached a conclusion about what caused the crash or whether the driver misused advanced driver assistance features in the car.

The vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree and caught fire, killing both occupants. The crash garnered national attention after local police told Houston-metro area reporters that their investigators believed nobody was in the driver's seat at the time of the collision.

As CNBC previously reported, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy disputed the possibility that their cars' advanced driver assistance system, marketed as Autopilot, could have caused the crash.

In a preliminary report published Monday, the NTSB wrote that home surveillance video shows the driver and his friend getting into the driver's seat and front passenger's seat of the 2019 Model S sedan and then heading down the road.