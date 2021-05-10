Op-ed: Republican and Democratic leaders are far apart on infrastructure. Here's a commonsense compromise

Cars and trucks are directed into the right lane by two trucks with light-up arrows on interstate 78 with a "Work Zone" sign in the foreground. During a press conference held by PennDOT next to Interstate 78 in Greenwich township Tuesday morning April 27, 2021 where they highlighted the need for safety around work zones on roads.

One of the things that has always made America exceptional is that when we see something that's broken, we go out and fix it – or at least we try to.

However, over the last few decades, while America's infrastructure has crumbled and gradually fallen behind the rest of the world, Washington has been too bogged down by toxic politics and partisan dysfunction to address this urgent priority that impacts every single American's daily life.

A smart and targeted federal package to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure is a tremendous opportunity to make America competitive for the 21st century, but once again Republican and Democratic leaders are far apart on the details.

While President Biden has released a $2.3 trillion proposal that reads like a wish list of the far left and defines infrastructure as everything under the sun, Senator McConnell has expressed support for a $600 billion to $800 billion package that is limited to only traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Fortunately, I believe there is a clear path for a common sense infrastructure compromise. As Chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA), I led a year-long initiative focused on rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure. Based on the input of governors from both parties, we released a series of recommendations for a federal infrastructure bill.

Unlike the Biden proposal, our framework is actually targeted towards real, physical infrastructure, but unlike the current Republican plan, we recognized that the infrastructure of the 21st century must also include investments in the future like broadband, grid modernization, resiliency, and clean energy that will grow our economy and enhance our national security.

I believe this approach would attract bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. Last month, I hosted an unprecedented summit in Maryland's historic capital of Annapolis that brought together a bipartisan group of over 20 governors, U.S. Senators, and members of Congress to discuss how we can find common ground on a bipartisan federal infrastructure package.