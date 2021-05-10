Tour Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's $35 million private island

The Bahamian island Faith Hill and Tim McGraw spent years and many millions to develop is on the market for $35 million. The country music power couple bought the island known as Goat Cay in 2003. It's located in the Exumas, a district of the Bahamas comprised of a chain of over 365 islands, about 280 miles east of Miami.

An aerial view of the main residence on L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The area is also known as Goat Cay and is located in Exumas, Bahamas. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

Hill and McGraw renamed the paradise they dreamed up together, L'ile d'Anges, which is French for isle of angels. The couple transformed what was an undeveloped 19.77 acre island into a resort-like compound that includes a 6,517-square-foot main residence, two beaches and hundreds of imported palm trees. "This was a 10 year-plus exercise," said Edward de Mallet Morgan, the London-based luxury real estate broker and partner at Knight Frank who represents the listing. De Mallet Morgan declined to comment on his clients or even confirm their identity. However, the property and its famous owners were featured in a cover story for Architectural Digest in 2017. The island also periodically pops up in McGraw's Instagram feed. In the 2017 interview, Hill told the magazine, "We've been all over the world, and we really wanted to create a special place we couldn't find anywhere else." She went on to explain the challenge of developing a remote island. "We set out to build a house," she said. "We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town." McGraw added, "Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, 'This is the best place in the world.' " Here's a look around the bespoke paradise:

The main residence at L'ile d'Anges is comprised of eight interconnected structures. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The main residence is made up of eight structures de Mallet Morgan describes as "pods." The pods are interconnected by 5,000 square feet of thatch-covered verandas and breeze ways.

The breezeway leading from the main house to a dining area adjacent to the pool. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

Each of the home's four bedroom suites stand alone in a pod. There is also an owner's suite with intricate beamed ceilings, glass accordion doors and lush green views.

The owner's suite and terrace. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

Steps away from the room's king-sized bed is a massive terrace with a large outdoor bathtub on one side.

There is an outdoor bathtub on the owner's suite terrace. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

On the other side is a large white sun bed.

There are lush green views from a sun bed on the owner's suite terrace. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The living room features a wall of windows that disappear into the ceiling at the touch of a button.

The living room with its glass wall opened to pool area. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The room opens to a sundeck featuring an in-ground swimming pool, surrounded by a set of ivory-colored reclining chaises, matching outdoor sofas and a veranda with an open-air dining area.

A view of the pool area at L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The open concept chef's kitchen features a wall of windows and another one of the home's dining areas.

The dining area in open-concept kitchen. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

On display in the showroom-worthy kitchen is an industrial-sized double oven and stove top by Wolf, a wood paneled ceiling and sleek cabinetry.

Another view of the open-concept kitchen. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The island includes two beaches covered in powder-grade white sand.

One of the two white sand beaches at L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

At the end of one strip of beach are two large white yurts with ensuite baths.

A stretch of beach with white yurts on the far right. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The sturdy tent-like structures are air-conditioned and include wood decks.

Beachfront yurts with wood decks are steps away from the water's edge. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

One is furnished as a bedroom, while the other is a beachfront gym.

A look inside the beachfront yurt that is furnished as a bedroom. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The 568 palm trees perfectly sprinkled across the shoreline were shipped in from south Florida.

The island's beaches include palm trees that were transported to the island. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

In fact, most of the manicured landscaping had to be imported.

The lawn and garden, located off the main residence. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The island's tallest structure is an observation tower connected to the main residence.

The observation tower at L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

At the top there's a large bell and spectacular panoramic view of the turquoise waters that surround L'ile d'Anges.

The view from the top of the observation tower. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

The island includes a dock and adjacent loading ramp with a drive that sweeps up to the main residence.

The island's dock and loading area. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

L'ile d'Anges can also be accessed by seaplane.

A seaplane floating off one of the beaches at L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

There are 6,000 square feet of additional structures on the island, including three waterfront villas each with two-bedroom suites for housing staff or guests.

There are three waterfront villas for staff and guests on L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

Some of L'ile d'Anges' features that are not visible in any marketing pics are worth noting. "Every modern convenience and service that you might need is provided for, from waste treatment and disposal to a reverse osmosis system to provide fresh water," said de Mallet Morgan. Among those modern conveniences: eight giant tanks that can store 64,000 gallons of filtered drinking water, two mobile-home sized generators that power the entire island, two satellite dishes for TV service, two more dishes that provide high-speed internet access. De Mallet Morgan said the redundant systems are necessary to provide a seamless back-up if one system fails. There's a smokeless incinerator for household trash, and a small medical area stocked with medications, bandages and a defibrillator. The room is equipped to provide remote-access to concierge doctors via video-conferencing in an emergency. And several large storage facilities are used for housing a small fleet of Waverunners, industrial-grade laundry facilities, back-up equipment, food pantries and refrigerated storage rooms.

An aerial view of L'ile d'Anges. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

When you add up the costs of workers, infrastructure, landscaping and general upkeep, maintaining a private island doesn't come cheap. "For islands of this kind of size, you are likely talking $1.5 million to $2 million a year to run, depending on your maintenance, staffing and usage levels," said de Mallet Morgan.

The pool area as night falls. Brett Davis / Knight Frank

"Today, there is probably some of the highest demand for 'turn-key' private islands that we have ever experienced" Edward de Mallet Morgan Partner, Knight Frank

Typically, brokers look at the comparable home sales in the region to help calculate value and determine an asking price for a listing, but pricing a private island like this one is a bit more complicated, according to de Mallet Morgan. "It is not an exact science, to calculate value, but a combination of factors," he said. "Usually you start with understanding the initial acquisition cost of the island itself and then add all of the development costs and consider the equivalent replacement cost today to create the same thing. You then consider the time and opportunity cost to add onto that."

The view from one of the island's three waterfront villas. Brett Davis / Knight Frank