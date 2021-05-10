U.S. and China could find common ground for cooperation in Myanmar's escalating crisis

Protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon, and demanded the release of detained State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi. Theint Mon Soe | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

U.S.-China relations may be off to a rough start under President Joe Biden, but the two countries could find common ground to work together to end the violence in Myanmar. Scot Marciel, former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, said both the U.S. and China wouldn't want to see escalating crisis in the Southeast Asian country. A military coup on Feb. 1 triggered mass protests across Myanmar and security forces have tried to suppress the demonstrations through violent tactics. The crackdown has killed 780 people so far, while over 3,800 people are still detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. "My sense would be that this coup and certainly the turmoil and violence in Myanmar, I don't see how it's in China's interest ... my sense is China wants stability, for a whole host of reasons, so my guess is they're not thrilled with this, but they're being cautious," Marciel said Friday, during a webinar organized by Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

"So, there may be some shared interests between United States and China in this, in certainly ending the violence and the instability," said Marciel, who was U.S. ambassador to Myanmar from 2016 to 2020. The U.S. and other Western powers have strongly condemned the coup and imposed sanctions to pressure the military. Meanwhile, China's response has been more muted with Beijing emphasizing the importance of stability. China is a major investor in Myanmar and shares a border with the Southeast Asian country. Some analysts have said that China's relatively subdued response could hurt its own interests.

Crisis not likely to resolve soon

One way the U.S. and China could come together on the Myanmar issue is by supporting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Rizal Sukma, senior researcher at think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia, during the webinar. The regional grouping held an emergency summit last month to address the spiraling violence in Myanmar. Its 10 member states subsequently released a statement that — among other things — called for the immediate end to the violence and appointment of a special envoy to mediate the crisis in Myanmar.