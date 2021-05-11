Asia-Pacific markets set for cautious start after U.S. stocks decline overnight

Reflections of pedestrians on an electronics stock indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo, Japan.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets are set for a cautious open Tuesday, following a sell-off in tech stocks that weighed down major U.S. indexes overnight.

Stock futures tied to Japan's Nikkei 225 pointed to opening losses for the benchmark, after ending Monday's session 0.55% higher. In Australia, SPI 200 futures also similarly indicated a cautious start for the ASX 200, which closed 1.3% higher on Monday.

U.S. markets fell overnight as investors exited Big Tech stocks including Microsoft and Apple. The Nasdaq Composite suffered the largest loss, falling by 2.5%.

In the upcoming trading session in Asia, China's inflation data for April will be on investors' watchlist. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Chinese consumer prices rose 1% last month from a year ago, accelerating from 0.4% in March.