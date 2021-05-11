Barnes & Noble owner buys stationery retailer Paper Source out of bankruptcy

The Paper Source store with its Easter display is shown closed on Boylston Street on April 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Elliott Investment Management, the owner of Barnes and Noble, said Tuesday it will acquire gift and stationery retailer Paper Source.

The acquisition will provide Paper Source with the funding it needs to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt will oversee both companies. While the two businesses plan to operate independently, it hinted at possible partnerships in the future.

"With Paper Source's management team, we will support and accelerate the brand's strategic growth initiatives. Alongside this, the opportunities for Paper Source to work with Barnes & Noble are tremendously exciting for both businesses," Daunt said in a press release.

Paper Source plans to operate 130 stores in the U.S. as well as its website and wholesale division, Waste Not Paper by Paper Source.