Deal on commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol invasion could come this week

Police clear the U.S. Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Lawmakers in the House hope to reach an agreement as soon as this week on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, a senior Democratic aide told CNBC on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has deputized House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to finalize negotiations with Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., the panel's ranking member, the aide said.

If a deal is struck in time, a bill to create the commission could be brought to the House floor by next week, according to the Democratic aide.

"As things are fluid, we cannot comment at this time," said Adam Comis, a spokesman for the Homeland Security Committee, in an email. A spokesperson for the committee's GOP minority did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The development on Capitol Hill, first reported by Punchbowl News, follows a monthslong partisan logjam over the details of the 9/11-style investigative panel.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.