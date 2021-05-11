CDC director says U.S. is planning for Covid vaccine booster shots 'just in case'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, December 8, 2020.

The U.S. government is planning for the potential need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots "just in case," the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNBC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky didn't say what those plans were. However, should Americans require booster shots, the U.S. would likely need to make arrangements with drugmakers to supply additional doses and make plans for vaccine distribution.

Walensky told CNBC that U.S. health officials are "thinking ahead" in the event that vaccine-induced immunity against the coronavirus begins to wane. Officials still don't know if that will happen or if booster shots will be needed, "but we are planning for it just in case," she said.

"Right now, if you have two doses of the mRNA vaccines, you are protected," Walensky said in comments that aired Tuesday during CNBC's Healthy Returns Summit.

"What we're talking about is thinking ahead," she said in the interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell. "What happens if in a year from now or 18 months from now your immunity wanes? That's really our job is to hope for the best and plan for what might happen if we need further boosters in the future, the way we get flu vaccine boosters every year."