Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit cleared to enter Preakness despite failed drug test

Trainer Bob Baffert of Medina Spirit, raises the trophy after winning the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, his seventh career Kentucky Derby win, at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit on Tuesday was allowed to enter the upcoming Preakness Stakes race, with conditions, despite failing a drug test after the Derby victory.

The conditions including "a binding commitment" from Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert for "full transparency of medical and testing results that will allow for all results to be released to the public," the Preakness Stakes said in a statement.

The 146th running of the Preakness, which is the second leg of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, is set for Saturday.

Baffert on Sunday disclosed that Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone a steroid that is a violation even at trace amounts the day of a race in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, before the Preakness Stakes agreed to allow his horse to run, Baffert issued a statement through his lawyer saying that Medina Spirit had been treated with an antifungal ointment containing betamethasone once a day leading up to the Kentucky Derby, which ran on May 1.