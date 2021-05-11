Oppenheimer rates Coinbase as outperform, says stock can climb nearly 50% from here

Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Newly public Coinbase is set up to be a smart, if volatile, bet on the future of cryptocurrency, according to investment firm Oppenheimer

Analyst Owen Lau initiated coverage of the stock on Monday night with an outperform rating, saying that the company should benefit from cryptocurrency's ability at easing financial issues such as cross-border payments and access to banking.