Democrats move to advance sweeping election reform bill that faces long odds of Senate passage

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touts Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 25, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Senate Democrats moved Tuesday to advance a sweeping federal election reform bill, calling it vital to combating a wave of restrictive voting proposals around the country. The chamber's Rules Committee considered a version of the House-passed For the People Act, which aims to create automatic voter registration, expand early voting, require more disclosures from political donors and curb partisan gerrymandering, among a bevy of changes. The panel is expected to vote on sending the plan to the Senate floor after considering a string of amendments. The bill has little chance of getting through the full chamber split 50-50 by party. Republicans have opposed the legislation, calling it a federal takeover of locally administered elections. Lacking GOP votes, Democrats appear boxed in from passing the bill on their own. They cannot use special budget rules that allow certain legislation to pass with a simple majority, and do not have the support within their party to scrap the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has also criticized the bill, arguing Congress should make election reforms on a bipartisan basis.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has insisted he will bring the plan to the chamber floor. The Rules Committee, where seats are split equally between the parties, could deadlock on whether to send it to the full Senate. Democrats could then advance the bill with a majority in the chamber — which may require a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. Underscoring the bill's significance, Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., testified at the committee hearing Tuesday. The Democratic leader called the plan necessary to combat laws passed in Georgia, Florida and elsewhere that critics say will disproportionately impede the right to vote for people of color. The moves to restrict voting followed former President Donald Trump's persistent, unfounded claims that widespread fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election. The claims led a mob of Trump's supporters to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6 while lawmakers counted President Joe Biden's electoral win. "Republican legislatures have seized on the big lie to restrict the franchise, and inevitably make it harder for African Americans, Latinos, students and the working poor to vote," Schumer said. "Here in the 21st century, we are witnessing an attempt at the greatest contraction of voting rights since the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of Jim Crow."