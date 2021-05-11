Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: fuboTV, Opendoor Technologies, Electronic Arts & more

The fuboTV logo is hung from the New York Stock Exchange on the day of its IPO in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 8, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Electronic Arts — The video game company's stock fell 0.7% after EA reported earnings of 26 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter. This figure was not comparable to estimates. Electronic Arts made $1.49 billion in revenue, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.39 billion.

FuboTV — Shares of fuboTV soared more than 24% following the release of the company's first-quarter results. FuboTV reported a loss of 59 cents per share, which was not comparable to estimates. The company made $119.7 million in revenue, topping a Refinitiv forecast of $103.9 million.

Opendoor Technologies— Shares of the online platform for buying and selling homes gained nearly 2% after Opendoor posted a loss of 48 cents per share for the previous quarter. That figure was not comparable to estimates. Revenue came in at $747 million, topping a Refinitiv forecast of $620 million.

Vizio — Vizio shares slid 6.2% after the company posted a profit of 2 cents per share for the first quarter, which was not comparable to estimates. Revenue came in at $506 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales of $484 million. Vizio also said Smart TV shipments came in at 1.5 million, below a FactSet estimate of 1.65 million.