Biden hosts top GOP, Democratic leaders in Congress as he seeks common ground on his big plans

US President Joe Biden (2nd R) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) meet with members of Congressional Leadership, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R), to discuss policy areas of mutual agreement, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic and Republican leaders from both houses of Congress on Wednesday at the White House, the first time in his presidency that Biden had met in person with the so-called Big 4.

On the Democratic side, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California both attended, while Republicans were represented by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the meeting, which took place in the Oval Office.

"When I ran, I said I wasn't going to be a Democratic president, I was going to be a president for all Americans. And the bottom line here is, we're going to see whether we can reach some consensus on a compromise," Biden said at the outset.

"We're going to talk a lot about infrastructure today. And see if there's any way we can reach a compromise that gets the people's work done and is within the bounds of everyone agreeing," he said.

Asked how he planned to find consensus, Biden quipped, "Easy, I'll just snap my fingers and it'll happen."