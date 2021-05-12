U.S. vaccination pace improves, averaging 2.2 million shots per day with an increase in first doses

A commuter rolls up his sleeve to receive a vaccination shot for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021.

After weeks of declines, the U.S. pace of daily vaccinations is improving in recent days.

The country is reporting an average of 2.2 million shots per day over the past week, federal data shows, up slightly from the most recent low reported Saturday, when it dipped below 2 million for the first time since early March.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is set to vote Wednesday on whether to recommend expanding usage of Pfizer's and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15. An endorsement is the last step before officials give states the go-ahead to open vaccinations to millions of adolescents as early as Thursday.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

CDC data shows the U.S. is averaging 2.2 million reported daily vaccinations over the past week, down 35% from the peak level in mid-April but up over the past few days.

While too early to say whether this recent uptick will turn into a steady trend, the data does show an increase in reported first doses, indicating that new people are entering a vaccination program.