Elon Musk says Tesla will stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, citing environmental concerns

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday on Twitter that Tesla has "suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin," out of concern over "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining."

In an SEC filing in February, Tesla revealed that it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and it may invest in more of Bitcoin or other crypto currencies in the future.

At that time, the company said it would start accepting bitcoin as a payment method for its products.

Support for cryptocurrency from Tesla contributed to the prices of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and dogecoin, skyrocketing in recent months.

Here was Musk's full announcement via tweet:



This is a developing story please check back for updates.