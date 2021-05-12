Google is helping the England soccer manager pick his squad. Here’s how

LONDON — With the biggest European national soccer tournament just around the corner, England manager Gareth Southgate is trying to keep close tabs on his most promising players.

One of his key tools is a piece of player performance software that has been developed by the Football Association, the governing body of association football in England, and Google.

"Thankfully it is easy to use," the 50-year-old manager told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

The platform aims to bring together disparate sources of data into one place so that managers can track how well players are performing.

"Every weekend, we've got players in the Premier League … the Bundesliga, La Liga," said Southgate. "We need to be able to access that footage as quickly as possible, and any data that we can get from those matches as well."

It contains thousands of minutes of video clips and stats on everything from passes completed and shots on target, to fouls conceded and distance covered, with data coming from the likes of sports analytics firm Opta, recruitment platform Scout7, and even the BBC.

"When I was playing, it was really all geared around how far you ran," said the former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and England player. "The coaches used it to beast you on a Monday morning — they found this weird correlation between if you ran further, you won. That wasn't really good use of data."

Now managers are looking at key metrics for each position, according to Southgate.

"Are we really clear in each position what we're looking for? What is the role in that position? How does that map to how a player might play at his club? They have players that play in the same positions, but they play in a different style, and how will that map into the way that we want to play?"

"We're always trying to piece this jigsaw together because we don't have weeks and weeks to be able to coach the team. They've got to come in and be as close to the finished article as possible before the Euros. If our teams get to the European finals, we might only have eight or nine days on the training pitch with our full squad."

Southgate is under pressure from fans to get a result from his England team at the Euros, which get under way in Rome on Friday June 11 and finish at London's Wembley Arena on Sunday July 11.

England have never won the tournament before. The team made the last four in 1968 in Italy and again on home soil in 1996, when they lost to Germany on penalties.