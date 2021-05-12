Economy

Household debt climbs to $14.64 trillion, due to jump in mortgages and car loans

Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Share
Key Points
  • Total household debt balances rose by $85 billion in the first quarter, a 0.6% increase that brought the total level to $14.64 trillion.
  • One surprise came from a substantial decline in credit card balances. That level fell by $49 billion in the quarter.
Akapong Osotsil / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

Consumer debt edged higher during the first three months of 2021, due primarily to a jump in mortgages and auto loans, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

Total household debt balances rose by $85 billion in the first quarter, a 0.6% increase that brought the total level to $14.64 trillion.

Fueled by low rates and a red-hot housing market, mortgage debt swelled in the period by $117 billion, or nearly 12%, to $10.16 trillion, according to the New York Fed's quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. Auto loans increased by $8 billion, to $1.38 trillion, while student debt balances increased by $29 billion to $1.58 trillion, even though many loans are in forbearance granted during the pandemic.

One surprise in the report came from a substantial decline in credit card balances. That level fell by $49 billion in the quarter, the second largest drop since the New York Fed began tracking it in 1999.

Credit card balances now total $770 billion, or $157 billion lower than they were at the end of 2019, "consistent with both paydowns among borrowers and reduced consumption opportunities," the report stated.

VIDEO1:2501:25
Suze Orman: Here's the best way to pay off debt
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

New York Fed researchers said the latest round of declines also was helped substantially by another round of government stimulus checks, this time for $1,400. While retail sales have jumped higher, so has the savings rate as well as the share put toward reducing debt.

The report also noted a general upswing in credit quality among borrowers.

The median credit scare for newly originated mortgages increased to 788 while the score for new auto loans rose to 720. Just 15% of the newly originated auto loans were to subprime borrowers with scores lower than 620.

Delinquency rates also continued to drop, edging lower to 3.1% of all debt, a 1.5 percentage point decline from the same period in 2020.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.
Sign up to start a free trial today.