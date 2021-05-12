Looking for the 'cheapest' global stocks? Morgan Stanley says there are lots to choose from

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have picked a slew of stocks that look "cheap" compared to their global peers — and many have the potential to rise more than 20%, according to the bank.

Europe has outperformed the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) since February, the analysts said, but relative valuations are still near 10-year lows. Morgan Stanley expects the region to get a further boost ahead of the summer as its economy emerges from the pandemic.

Sectors such as autos, health and retail look "cheapest" when compared to global peers, the bank said in a note published Wednesday.

Here are 10 of the bank's top picks, all with a potential upside of at least 20%: