Senate Intel chairman calls for mandatory reporting of hacks after Colonial Pipeline attack

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., called on Wednesday for legislation that would require private companies to report cyber attacks to the government in the wake of the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that has sparked gas shortages in several states and raised fears of rising fuel prices.

"We have no actual system in place to make, whether it's Colonial Pipeline or SolarWinds, or any other company, actually mandatorily report that information to the government in real time so that we can have a full-fledged response," the Virginia Democrat said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about half of the east coast's gasoline, ceased operations on Friday and said it was the victim of a ransomware attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said the hacker group DarkSide is responsible.

Warner said mandatory reporting of hacks could be modeled on the National Transportation Safety Board and early warning systems in place in the financial sector. He said the information at firms provide would be kept confidential and subject to limited protection from liability.

"We have treated cyber unfortunately as an afterthought for a long, long time," said Warner, a former technology investor and Virginia governor.

Warner has previously said his committee is working with White House national security advisors on legislation that would require mandatory reporting of cyber threats.