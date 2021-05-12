Morgan Stanley raises Disney price target on a faster parks recovery

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in honor of Star Wars Day.

The recent cool down for Disney's stock should not alarm investors, and shares could still see substantial gains over the next year, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne on Tuesday reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and hiked his price target, saying in a note to clients that the company was on track to grow its profits substantially over the next few years.