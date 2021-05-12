CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley raises Disney price target on a faster parks recovery

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in honor of Star Wars Day.
Source: NYSE

The recent cool down for Disney's stock should not alarm investors, and shares could still see substantial gains over the next year, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne on Tuesday reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and hiked his price target, saying in a note to clients that the company was on track to grow its profits substantially over the next few years.

