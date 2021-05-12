Photos show the impact at the pumps from the Colonial Pipeline hack

Tanker trucks can be seen in an adjacent lot next to the entrance of the Colonial Pipeline tank farm in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 12, 2021.
Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
Parts of the southeast suffered gas shortages and long lines at the pump after the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. was crippled by a ransomware attack.
Colonial Pipeline — which runs the pipeline supplying fuel to nearly half of the east coast — said Friday it fell prey to a ransomware attack, forcing it to shut down down services.
The company said Monday it aims to restore service by the end of the week. However, Colonial added the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve."
Take a look below at how the situation is playing out in Virginia, Georgia and other states.
Cars line up at a QuikTrip in Atlanta, Georgia
Cars line up at a QuickTrip on May 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. There is an expectation of a gasoline shortage in Georgia after Georgia-based gas company Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware attack on May 7.
Megan Varner | Getty Images
A woman fills gas cans at a Speedway gas station in Benson, North Carolina
A woman fills gas cans at a Speedway gas station on May 12, 2021 in Benson, North Carolina. Most stations in the area along I-95 are without fuel following the Colonial Pipeline hack.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images
Vehicles line up to get gas at a Sunoco station in Sumter, South Carolina
Vehicles line up to get fuel at a Sunoco gas station in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Lines of cars at a Costco gas station in Charlotte, North Carolina
Attendants direct cars as they line up to fill their gas tanks at a COSTCO on Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11, 2021.
Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
A man fills up gas tanks at a gas station in Tampa, Florida
Dax Valenti fills up gas tanks at a gas station after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida, May 12, 2021.
Octavio Jones | Reuters
An "Out Of Service" bag covers a gas pump at a Circle K near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina
An "Out Of Service" bag covers a gas pump as cars continue line up for the chance to fill their gas tanks at a Circle K near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11, 2021 following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline.
Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images
A man fills a vehicle with fuel at a gas station in Sumter, South Carolina
A man fills a with vehicle with fuel at a Sunoco gas station in Sumter, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Micah Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Two drivers get into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station amid fuel shortages in Knightdale, North Carolina
Two drivers get into a fight while waiting in line at a gas station amid fuel shortages in Knightdale, North Carolina, May 10, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video recorded on May 10, 2021. I
INSTAGRAM/@shaaddeez | @shaaddeez via Reuters
Elizabeth Dragomir had to stand in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco in Norfolk, Virginia.
Elizabeth Dragomir had to stand in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline. Dragomir's car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia, May 11, 2021.
Jay Paul | Reuters
A motorist looking for gas drives past closed pumps at an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia
A motorist looking for gas drives past closed pumps at an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia, on May 12, 2021.
Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images