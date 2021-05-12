Photos show the impact at the pumps from the Colonial Pipeline hack

Tanker trucks can be seen in an adjacent lot next to the entrance of the Colonial Pipeline tank farm in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 12, 2021.

Parts of the southeast suffered gas shortages and long lines at the pump after the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. was crippled by a ransomware attack.

Colonial Pipeline — which runs the pipeline supplying fuel to nearly half of the east coast — said Friday it fell prey to a ransomware attack, forcing it to shut down down services.

The company said Monday it aims to restore service by the end of the week. However, Colonial added the situation "remains fluid and continues to evolve."

Take a look below at how the situation is playing out in Virginia, Georgia and other states.