Tesla's China sales tumble 27% in April from March

In this article TSLA

A gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla is seen in Shanghai, China October 18, 2019. Aly Song | Reuters

BEIJING — One gauge of Tesla's success in China pointed to a sharp drop in sales in April. The U.S.-based electric car company sold 25,845 made-in-China vehicles last month, down 27% from 35,478 in March, according to figures released Tuesday by the China Passenger Car Association. The report noted that in April, Tesla exported 14,174 cars from its Shanghai factory. The association did not disclose Tesla's export figures for March.

Tesla's sales decline came amid an overall 12% month-on-month drop in April for new energy passenger cars in China, according to the association. The category includes pure-electric and hybrid cars. Guangdong-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, came close behind Tesla in April. The passenger car association said BYD sold 25,450 new energy vehicles in April, up 6.5% from 23,906 in March. The figures are close to those disclosed by BYD itself, which said earlier this month it sold 25,034 new energy passenger cars in April. Some in China's electric car industry have cast doubt on the accuracy of the association's figures.

China becomes more important for Tesla