As Taiwan stocks plunge, this asset manager reveals how to play the tech-heavy market

With Taiwan's benchmark stock index plunging on Wednesday, one regional stock expert has given her tips on how to select the right investments in the country's technology sector.

Taiwan's market plummeted more than 8% at one point on Wednesday as investors reacted to new coronavirus restrictions and a wider sell-off in global tech stocks.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the largest chipmaker on the planet, has seen its New York-listed share price dip to $112 this week, after being at more than $140 in February. These semiconductor firms have seen their valuations soar as the world grapples with a global chip shortage.

Jian Shi Cortesi, an investment director at asset manager GAM, believes that it might be time to look beyond the large Taiwanese semiconductor companies.

Here's her top advice on the Taiwanese market:

