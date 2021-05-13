U.S. firms have less access than Chinese companies, says the American Chamber of Commerce in China

Chinese and U.S. flags outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021.

BEIJING — Many U.S. companies in China are still finding it harder to operate in the country compared with their Chinese counterparts in the U.S., the American Chamber of Commerce in China said in a report released Tuesday.

"AmCham China's members face longstanding structural challenges in the China market that conspire to tilt the playing field against (foreign-invested enterprises) and foreign investors," the report said.

"Two-thirds of members say they would consider increasing their investments in China if markets were open on a par with those in the US, a slight increase on last year," the authors wrote.

Foreign businesses in China must often work with a local partner and face many limits on local investment, while Chinese companies can operate in the U.S. with far fewer restrictions.

The market access challenges remain despite increased pressure on Beijing under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump used tariffs and sanctions to address long-standing complaints about China's business practices — including lack of intellectual property protection and requiring companies to transfer technology.