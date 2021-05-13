Colonial Pipeline hack was 'wakeup call' on U.S. cyber vulnerability, Buttigieg says

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday that the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the country's largest fuel pipeline, has been a "wakeup call" for U.S. cybersecurity vulnerability.

Colonial is still struggling with a cybersecurity attack that forced its entire system offline on Friday and triggered widespread fuel shortages across the East Coast. The company restarted operations Wednesday afternoon but said the system won't return to normal for several days.

"This has been a wakeup call on how actors anywhere in the world can impact us right here at home," Buttigieg said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." He added that the all-of-government response to the hack has "really paid off."

Buttigieg's remarks come a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to help strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses.

The president's order calls on the federal government and private sector to work together to combat "persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns" that threaten the U.S.

The Department of Energy has led the federal response to the attack in coordination with the F.B.I., the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.

Buttigieg said the response has included weight limit waivers for tank trucks to help ease shortage concerns, as well as increased flexibility in allowing workers to conduct manual inspections.