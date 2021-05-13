How Snowflake is preparing its headquarters for employees to come back

Snowflake has spaced out desks for its workers and installed dividers for privacy and safety.

There's a sense of impermanence at the headquarters of data-analytics software company Snowflake in San Mateo, California.

The cafeteria is closed while the company figures out how to space out tables and chairs. Drawers for employees' desks are piled up and waiting to be hauled off. Planters have yet to be filled with plants.

After leasing space from Medallia in 2019, Snowflake came up with a plan that could accommodate its fast-growing team, with help from M Moser Associates, which has also advised cloud companies DocuSign and Okta on workplace design. Then coronavirus cases popped up across the U.S. in March 2020, and Snowflake revised the plan so that employees could feel safe and productive in the office once it's safe to return, said Warrick Taylor, Snowflake's vice president of global workplace and real estate.

Rather than attempting to offload office space onto an already overwhelmed subleasing market, Snowflake is holding onto all of its property.

The company is in no rush to usher employees back to the office, finance chief Mike Scarpelli told analysts on a conference call in December. But whenever the date arrives, Taylor's team of operations, infrastructure design and construction project management people have figured out how to update the office so employees can spend most of their time working with other people instead of toiling away alone. At the same time, the company made changes to help people feel safe while on site.

Bathroom doors feature thin strips of metal a few inches from the ground that people can use to swing doors open without touching them. Inside the bathrooms, people can wash their hands without putting their fingers on faucet handles.