NBA creates Kareem Abdul-Jabbar annual social justice champion award

The National Basketball Association announced the social justice champion award, naming it after Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The league will select a player after each season, honoring the individual who demonstrates a commitment to bringing awareness to social justice and inequalities. NBA clubs will nominate one player for the award, and finalists of the group will donate a combined $200,000 to social justice organizations.

The finalists will be selected by a committee that includes former NBA players, league executives and social justice leaders. The league said it would announce the first recipient during its postseason, which starts next week.

"I'm honored and grateful to be associated with this award that will recognize the dedicated and selfless people fighting to promote social justice for all marginalized people," said Abdul-Jabbar in a statement. "To me, it's another giant step in the right direction for the country and all people who value equality."

A six-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers great, Abdul-Jabbar, 74, is a long-time social justice advocate. Over the last year, he's joined CNBC to discuss inequality in the Black community, calling for more education and financial resources.