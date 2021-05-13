New York City is latest to adopt an 'auto IRA' to enroll workers without a job-based retirement plan

New York City has joined a short but growing list of jurisdictions aiming to get workers into a retirement plan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill into law this week that will require most employers not offering a workplace plan to automatically enroll their workers in an individual retirement account through a program administered by the city. While it will take a couple of years for the initiative to become operational, the city is joining a handful of states that already have launched such auto-IRA arrangements or are close to doing so.

Additionally, a federal appeals court in California last week rejected a challenge to that state's auto-IRA program, CalSavers. The ruling essentially says that the program does not run afoul of federal rules governing workplace retirement plans.

"If anything, this just continues to give states the incentive and momentum to forge ahead and adopt these programs," said Angela Antonelli, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Retirement Initiatives.

Since 2012, at least 45 states have either implemented or considered legislation intended to help the estimated 57 million people without access to a retirement plan through their job, according to the retirement center.

While large employers are more likely to offer a retirement option, cost and administrative burdens can stand in the way of small business owners' pursuit of setting one up. Thus, these state-run programs largely end up increasing access to a workplace plan for that contingent of workers.

It's not the only movement afoot to boost the ranks of retirement savers. The Secure Act, passed in 2019, made it easier for small businesses to band together to offer their workers a 401(k) plan through so-called pooled employer plans. The idea is that businesses can share in the administrative and cost aspects of operating a retirement savings plan.

"The more options there are available to workers, the better," Antonelli said. "There's a huge [retirement savings] gap to fill."