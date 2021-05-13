SpaceX reveals first orbital Starship flight plan, launching from Texas and returning near Hawaii

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday revealed in filings to the Federal Communications Commission its plan for the next step in testing its massive Starship rocket, in a flight that would splash down off the coast of Hawaii.

The company's FCC filings say it will launch a Starship prototype rocket atop a "Super Heavy" booster stage from SpaceX's development facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Then the booster will separate, to partially return "and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 20 miles from the shore," the filings say.

"The Orbital Starship will continue on flying between the Florida Straits. It will achieve orbit until performing a powered, targeted landing approximately 100km (~62 miles) off the northwest coast of Kauai in a soft ocean landing," SpaceX wrote in the filing.

SpaceX's Starship program continues to move at a rapid pace, with the company coming off last week's successful landing and recovery of Starship SN15. It was the fifth high-altitude flight test of the rocket, and the first that ended without the prototype exploding.