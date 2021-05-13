Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

[The stream is slated to start at 11:50 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which forced the company to shut down operations and led to widespread fuel shortages in the Southeast U.S..

Biden's speech comes less than a day after he signed an executive order aimed at strengthening U.S. cybersecurity defenses in a variety of ways, including by improving info-sharing about breaches and creating a "Cybersecurity Safety Review Board."

Colonial announced Wednesday evening that it had restarted pipeline operations — though the company noted it will be days before fuel deliveries return to normal.

The White House has vowed to conduct a "comprehensive federal response" to the attack on Colonial.

