What to watch today: Stock futures are lower as Wall Street's rough trading week is set to continue

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures are pointing to a lower open in what's already been the worst week for stocks in more than 6 months. Dow futures implied an opening decline of more than 130 points. Futures for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq were also in the red. (CNBC) The Dow fell 1.99% for its worst day since Jan. 29 on Wednesday, as investors digested the hotter-than-expected reading on consumer prices in April. The S&P 500 dropped 2.1%, its biggest decline since Feb. 25, while the Nasdaq's 2.6% backslide was its most sizable since March 18. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now all at their lowest in more than a month and on pace for their largest weekly losses since the week ending Oct. 30. A key event for the market today will be the Producer Price Index, which is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts are calling for a 0.3% rise in headline inflation and a 0.4% increase in the ex-food and energy rate. It should be noted that forecasts for yesterday's closely watched Consumer Price Index were off by a considerable margin.



* April's inflation surge wasn't as drastic as it looked, but the real test is still ahead (CNBC) Also at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department will release its weekly report on initial jobless claims, expected to come in at 500,000 for the week ending May 8. That would be up 2,000 from the prior week. Bitcoin traded sharply lower this morning, down more than 7% to around $50,000 per token, in the wake of Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla (TSLA) stopped, at least temporarily, accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for its products. (CNBC) Alibaba (BABA), Casper Sleep (CSPR), Canada Goose (GOOS) and Utz Brands (UTZ) are among the handful of companies issuing quarterly earnings reports this morning, while Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) headlines today's short list of after-the-bell reports. Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) are also scheduled to report after the closing bell.

IN THE NEWS

STOCKS TO WATCH

Sonos (SONO) earned an adjusted 12 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a 22 cents per share loss. The maker of speakers and other audio products also raised full-year sales guidance, saying it believes it can meet demand despite the global chip shortage. Bumble (BMBL) surprised analysts with an adjusted first-quarter profit, compared to expectations of a quarterly loss, and the dating service operator also saw better-than-expected revenue. Bumble also issued upbeat current quarter revenue guidance, with more people returning to dating as the pandemic recedes. Vroom (VRM) reported a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, with the online used-car retailer also seeing revenue beat estimates as demand surges. Consumers are turning to used cars as the global chip shortage crimps production of new vehicles. Vroom rival Shift (SFT) reported similarly upbeat results. ThredUp (DUP) lost an adjusted 17 cents per share for the first quarter, one cent wider than analysts had been predicting. Revenue did come in ahead of expectations for the secondhand apparel retailer, but it also warned of a potential impact from constrained consumer clothing budgets. Poshmark (POSH) reported an adjusted first-quarter loss of 33 cents per share, smaller than the 42 cent loss expected by Wall Street analysts. The online retailer of used luxury goods also saw revenue come in above analyst forecasts. Lowe's (LOW) was upgraded to "outperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, which points to the home improvement retailer's discounted valuation compared to that of rival Home Depot (HD).

WATERCOOLER