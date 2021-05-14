Greece’s glittering holiday islands reemerge from the shadow of coronavirus lockdowns

Aerial images of Kea island also known as Gia or Tzia, Zea, and, in antiquity, Keos, is a Greek island in the Cyclades archipelago in the Aegean Sea. Kea is part of the Kea-Kythnos regional unit.

LONDON — Andreas Patiniotis can't help sounding cheerful as Greece once again welcomes tourists back to the country.

"I'm very happy," said the owner of four hotels in one of Greece's most iconic holiday destinations, Santorini.

And that feeling is spreading across this entire sunny nation, with the economy relying heavily on international visitors.

In 2020, Greece's gross domestic product sank more than 8% and a large part of that was due to the lack of tourists.

This year, the government expects the whole summer season to be double 2020 levels, Alex Patelis, an economic advisor to the Greek prime minister, told CNBC on Thursday.

He said this summer "is going to be much easier than before." He said the industry would have now adjusted to Covid-19 safety rules; the vaccination campaign is underway both domestically and abroad; and travelers are keen to seek out some sun.

In fact, the main message in the government's latest tourism campaign is: "All you want is Greece" — looking to lure mainly northern Europeans that are desperate for some warmer weather after more than a year in lockdowns and strict social-distancing measures.